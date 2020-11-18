|
Bennett Sheila Ann Of Mansfield Road, Warsop. Passed away peacefully on 31st October 2020, aged 82 years. Due to present restrictions there will be a private family funeral service at St. Peter & St. Paul's Church, Warsop on Monday 23rd November, 2020 at 11-15am followed by cremation at Mansfield. There will be a live link available for the service:- http://go.warsopparishchurch.org.uk/service or via facebook. Donations in memory of Sheila can be made to St John Ambulance on line via www.sheilabennett.muchloved.com
Enquiries to G A Townroe and Son, High Street, Warsop. 01623 842455.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Nov. 18, 2020