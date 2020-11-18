Home

G A Townroe & Son
High Street
Mansfield, Nottinghamshire
01623 842455
Sheila Bennett

Sheila Bennett Notice
Bennett Sheila Ann Of Mansfield Road, Warsop. Passed away peacefully on 31st October 2020, aged 82 years. Due to present restrictions there will be a private family funeral service at St. Peter & St. Paul's Church, Warsop on Monday 23rd November, 2020 at 11-15am followed by cremation at Mansfield. There will be a live link available for the service:- http://go.warsopparishchurch.org.uk/service or via facebook. Donations in memory of Sheila can be made to St John Ambulance on line via www.sheilabennett.muchloved.com
Enquiries to G A Townroe and Son, High Street, Warsop. 01623 842455.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Nov. 18, 2020
