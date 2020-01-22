|
Mrs Sheila Gough Meden Vale A private funeral was held at Sherwood Forest Crematorium following the death of Sheila Mary Gough, aged 86, on Sunday December 22, 2019 at Kings Mill Hospital.
Born in London, the former Sheila Whitehead was raised in Warsop by her grandparents. She moved to Meden Vale in 1956 following her marriage to the late David Gough and her passing ends the 90 year association of the Gough family with the village.
Mrs Gough spent all of her working years at The Metal Box in Mansfield, with most of that time working as a charge hand and where she made lifelong
friends. In her retirement, she became very involved with village activities which included The Senior Citizens and The Dance Club. Her love of dancing
started at the Empress Ballroom in Warsop, in the 50's, and always stayed with her.
Other passions were London West End shows and travel. Mrs Gough was fortunate to have travelled extensively which included Europe as well as long frequent periods in Australia, Canada and the Middle East.
She leaves two daughters, Pamela and Julie, sons-in-law Liam and Raji, and two much loved granddaughters Sophie and Lily.
Donations to local good causes were made by the family.
Mrs Gough's ashes will be interred next to her husband's in Warsop Churchyard.
Arrangements were by Mr Eric Townroe and Miss Pat Brewin officiated the funeral service.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Jan. 22, 2020