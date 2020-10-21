Home

Sheila Lowe Notice
LOWE Sheila Elizabeth Of Red Oaks Community, formerly of Eastwood, Mansfield and Edwinstowe.
Sadly passed away on the 6th October 2020, aged 94years.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 26th October, St Philips Neri Church, Mansfield, at 12.10pm followed by Burial. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Alzheimer's Society.
Funeral enquiries to A W Lymn, The Family Funeral Service, Standard House, 16 Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield. NG19 7AD. 01623 622116
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Oct. 21, 2020
