Mrs Sheila Waller Wingerworth Mrs Sheila Waller of Wingerworth Chesterfield, died at home on the 25th, February after a short illness, aged 82.
Born in Langwith Sheila was the youngest daughter of Fredrick and Louise Cross.
She attended Whaley Thorns girls school, leaving at the age of 15 years of age. Sheila then went to work in retail shop before commencing her Nursing career and taking training at Chesterfield Royal Hospital attaining Registered Nurses & Midwifery practising until her retirement.
Mrs Waller was cremated at Chesterfield on the 2nd of April 2020 attended by her niece and Husband Mr and Mrs Norfolk who represented other family members, who watched the ceremony on the Webcam.
The service was taken by Minister Johnathan Reed, The undertakers were Wettons of Brimington.
Flowers provided by Ibbostons of Hasland.Flowers were taken to grave at Langwith Cemetary where her parents and other family are buried.
A Memorial service for Sheila is planned to take place later.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Apr. 22, 2020
