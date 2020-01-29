|
Horton Shirley Passed away on
20th January, 2020 aged 83 years.
Former midwife at King's Mill Hospital.
Loving wife to Alan, much loved
mother to Fiona and Sarah.
The funeral service will be held in Hucknall Cemetery Chapel,
Broomhill Road, NG15 7QH on
Thursday 6th February at 1.00 p.m. followed by burial in the Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired, made payable to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, may be given at the service or forwarded
along with all enquiries to
Geo. Hanson & Sons, Funeral Directors, 13 Watnall Road, Hucknall, Notts.
Telephone 0115 9632013
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Jan. 29, 2020