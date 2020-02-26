|
|
|
MALTBY Steven (Nacky) Of Sutton-in-Ashfield, formerly of Kirkby Woodhouse. Passed away 17th February 2020, aged 66 years.
Funeral service to take place at St John's Church Kirkby Woodhouse on Thursday 5th March 2020,at 1 pm, followed by burial in Kingsway Cemetery. Flowers will be gratefully received but anyone wishing to make a donation in lieu of flowers will be given to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Enquiries to G Gilbert Funeral Service Kirkby-in-Ashfield 01623 720101
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Feb. 26, 2020