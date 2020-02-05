|
Mrs Susan Morley Sutton Mrs Susan Ann Morley, aged 66, of Laxton Avenue, Sutton, was cremated at Mansfield Crematorium, following a service in the chapel.
Born at Victoria Hospital, Mansfield and a lifelong local resident, Susan worked at Pretty Polly, as a hand packer for 35 years, the worked at Glenair for 14 years, retiring in March 2019.
Her interests included knitting, cross stitch, reading, jigsaws, spending time with family and friends.
Susan who passed away at King's Mill Hospital, Sutton, on January 4, 2020, was predeceased by her husband George.
Mourners were Mr A. Maxwell, Mrs A. Burrows, Mr J. and Mrs L. Hall, Mrs M. Robinson, Mr J. and Mrs Y. Morley, Mr and Mrs R. Linton, Mr and Mrs M. Beckerton, Mr and Mrs M. Morley, Mr D. and Mrs A. Johnson, Mr J. and Mrs N. Lowbridge, Mr P. and Mrs S. Sage, Mrs S. Mulholland, Mr R. and Mrs K. Hibbert, Mst O. Hibbert, Mst A. Hibbert, Mst C. Hibbert, Miss E. Johnson, Miss B. Johnson, Mr A. Johnson, Miss T. Lowbridge, Miss C. Lowbridge, Miss H. Lowbridge, Mrs D. Maxwell, Mr W. and Mrs C. Peck, Mrs N. Staniland, Mrs M. Tyler, Ms D. Hyatt, Miss M. O'Dwyer, Miss A. Kirk, Miss N. Weaver, Mrs K. Milward, Mrs J. Inman, Mr S. Stoddart, Mrs E. Eyre; Mrs C. Fletcher and Mrs B. Warsop (rep Glenair), Mrs J. Mansfield, Mrs M. Gillott, Mr R. Woodham, Miss F. Robinson.
Floral tributes were from family and donations received in lieu of flowers raised £270, to be shared between Stroke Association and King's Mill Scanner Appeal.
The service was conducted by Drew Baxter and arrangements were by A. Wass Funeral Directors.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Feb. 5, 2020