Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.Wass Funeral Directors ltd
10 Priestsic Road
Nottingham, Nottinghamshire NG17 4EB
01623 557313
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Morley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Morley

Notice Condolences

Susan Morley Notice
Mrs Susan Morley Sutton Mrs Susan Ann Morley, aged 66, of Laxton Avenue, Sutton, was cremated at Mansfield Crematorium, following a service in the chapel.
Born at Victoria Hospital, Mansfield and a lifelong local resident, Susan worked at Pretty Polly, as a hand packer for 35 years, the worked at Glenair for 14 years, retiring in March 2019.
Her interests included knitting, cross stitch, reading, jigsaws, spending time with family and friends.
Susan who passed away at King's Mill Hospital, Sutton, on January 4, 2020, was predeceased by her husband George.
Mourners were Mr A. Maxwell, Mrs A. Burrows, Mr J. and Mrs L. Hall, Mrs M. Robinson, Mr J. and Mrs Y. Morley, Mr and Mrs R. Linton, Mr and Mrs M. Beckerton, Mr and Mrs M. Morley, Mr D. and Mrs A. Johnson, Mr J. and Mrs N. Lowbridge, Mr P. and Mrs S. Sage, Mrs S. Mulholland, Mr R. and Mrs K. Hibbert, Mst O. Hibbert, Mst A. Hibbert, Mst C. Hibbert, Miss E. Johnson, Miss B. Johnson, Mr A. Johnson, Miss T. Lowbridge, Miss C. Lowbridge, Miss H. Lowbridge, Mrs D. Maxwell, Mr W. and Mrs C. Peck, Mrs N. Staniland, Mrs M. Tyler, Ms D. Hyatt, Miss M. O'Dwyer, Miss A. Kirk, Miss N. Weaver, Mrs K. Milward, Mrs J. Inman, Mr S. Stoddart, Mrs E. Eyre; Mrs C. Fletcher and Mrs B. Warsop (rep Glenair), Mrs J. Mansfield, Mrs M. Gillott, Mr R. Woodham, Miss F. Robinson.
Floral tributes were from family and donations received in lieu of flowers raised £270, to be shared between Stroke Association and King's Mill Scanner Appeal.
The service was conducted by Drew Baxter and arrangements were by A. Wass Funeral Directors.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -