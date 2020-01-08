|
|
|
Caldwell Sylvia Maureen
(nee Jones) Of Welldale Drive,
Chapel St Leonards, formerly of Mansfield. Passed away on
1st January 2020, aged 74 years.
Sylvia will be greatly missed by
husband Terry, son Garry,
daughter Diane, grandchildren Alex, Samantha, Sam, Alex and Amelia, daughters in law Debbie and Lindsay and Reece and Tyler.
Funeral will be held at
Alford Crematorium on
Thursday 16th January at 12noon,
and afterwards at Leonardo's,
Chapel St Leonards.
Any enquiries please contact
Parkers Funeral Directors
on 01754 873035.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Jan. 8, 2020