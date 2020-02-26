|
|
|
HART Thomas George (Tom) Died 27th February 2019, aged 88.
Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great grandfather, Brother
A whole year now, and still we find,
That you are always on our mind,
We loved you then and we love you still,
We miss you now and we always will.
These are the feelings of your whole family, both here and abroad.
God bless, love you.
Your loving wife Shirley xxx
£800 was given to the
Stroke Unit of Kings Mill Hospital from donations recieved in lieu of flowers. Many thanks
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Feb. 26, 2020