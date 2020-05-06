Home

Robey Tracie Dawn Peacefully passed away at home on Sunday April 12th 2020, aged 56.
Due to the current unprecedented circumstances the funeral was held at 12pm on Monday April 27th 2020 at Mansfield Woodhouse Cemetery and was attended by her close family and her Carers, Mary and Vera, who represented Crossroads Care
North Nottingham.
Tracie was so loved by her 4 children, Kirk, Mitchell, Michiela & Blake, her 7 Grandchildren, her Sister Sharon and their families and will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Direct donations would be greatly appreciated to the MS Society.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on May 6, 2020
