|
|
|
Morley Trevor Gordon Of Mapplewells Road,
Sutton in Ashfield, sadly passed away 30th of August 2020, aged 74 years.
Due to current restrictions a service for family and close friends only will take place on Thursday the
8th of October 2020 at 10.15am at Mansfield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations kindly received in
Trevor's memory on behalf
of Kings Mill Hospital.
Enquiries to the Co-op Funeralcare, Sutton in Ashfield.
Telephone 01623 554161.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Sept. 30, 2020