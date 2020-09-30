Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Sutton in Ashfield
2 Manor Street
Nottingham, Nottinghamshire NG17 1BG
01623 554 161
Resources
More Obituaries for Trevor Morley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trevor Morley

Notice Condolences

Trevor Morley Notice
Morley Trevor Gordon Of Mapplewells Road,
Sutton in Ashfield, sadly passed away 30th of August 2020, aged 74 years.
Due to current restrictions a service for family and close friends only will take place on Thursday the
8th of October 2020 at 10.15am at Mansfield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations kindly received in
Trevor's memory on behalf
of Kings Mill Hospital.
Enquiries to the Co-op Funeralcare, Sutton in Ashfield.
Telephone 01623 554161.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Sept. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -