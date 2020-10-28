|
SOWTER TREVOR We would like to thank everyone who attended Dad's
funeral service on the 5th October 2020 at Mansfield Crematorium.
And a very special thank you to all those who gathered on Chesterfield Road and other parts of Huthwaite to say 'Goodbye'. There were so many people who shared this very sad occasion with us, and for this we thank you.
Dad wanted any donations to be given to The John Eastwood Hospice.
A total amount of £750 has been
donated to this good local cause.
They have accepted this graciously
and expressed their gratitude in these trying times.
Dad is sadly missed by all.
'Here's to a life well lived.'
Many thanks, Linda and Keith Bradley.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Oct. 28, 2020