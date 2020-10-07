Home

Orgill Ursula Mary Of Sherwood Court Kirkby in Ashfield, sadly passed away on 28th September 2020 at the age of 87 years.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 13th October 2020 at 3:15pm at Our Lady Help of Christians Church in Kirkby followed by committal at Mansfield Crematorium. Donations will be kindly received in lieu of flowers for the work of John Eastwood Hospice.
All enquiries to Ken Gregory and Sons Kirkby in Ashfield. Tel: 01623 466610
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Oct. 7, 2020
