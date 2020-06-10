|
Kirk Valerie Ann
(née Bowley) of Mansfield formerly of Meden Vale. Passed away peacefully at home on 31st May 2020 aged 79 years.
Funeral service to take place at Mansfield Crematorium. Due to current restrictions the funeral will be a private service for family only.
Anyone who wishes to make a donation in memory of Valerie, these will be given to The British Red Cross and can be forwarded to Ivan Bramley Funeral Director, Bancroft Lane Mansfield NG18 5NA. 01623 624918
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on June 10, 2020