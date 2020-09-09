|
|
|
Clay Walter Brian
Known as Brian Clay Aged 87 years.
Formerly of Mansfield Woodhouse.
Passed away peacefully on
25th August 2020.
Sadly missed by daughter Pamela,
Son-in-Law Mike, Grandson Greg
and all who knew him.
Funeral Service to take place at Stourbridge Cemetery on
Friday 18th September.
Flowers in memory of Brian are being gratefully accepted by H.Porter & Sons Funeral Directors, Old Church House, 60 South Road, Stourbridge, DY8 3UJ.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Sept. 9, 2020