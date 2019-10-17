VanFleming

Guest Book
  • "Our sincere condolences to Beth, Karen, and all the Fleming..."
    - Louise Wilson and Tommy Wilson
  •  
    - Jane Jackson
  • "Mr Van Fleming lived a great life. My sincere sympathies to..."
    - Angela Brunson
  • "I am so sorry to hear of Van's passing. He was a special..."
    - Pam Nelson
  • "Sending condolences to the Fleming family on behalf of my..."
    - Kathy Price Thornburg
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
29414
(843)-763-7664
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
James Island Baptist Church
2023 Wappoo Drive
James Island, SC
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
James Island Baptist Church
2023 Wappoo Drive
James Island, SC
Obituary
Van Fleming James Island - A Visitation for Van Fleming will be held at James Island Baptist Church on Saturday Oct. 19 at 12 p.m. with the service following at 1 pm. The burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to James Island Baptist Church or Van's favorite charity The s Project. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 18, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Charleston, SC   (843) 763-7664
Donations
