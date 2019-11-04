A. R. "Bud" Pruitt Goose Creek - A.R. (Bud) Pruitt, 86, of Goose Creek, South Carolina passed away at home, Saturday, November 2, 2019. A. R. was born September 20, 1933 in Lyons, Kansas to the late, Alfred Roscoe and Dorothy Virginia Pruitt. A. R. joined the US Marine Corps where he served for more than 25 years. After Bud retired as a Sgt. Major (E9) he went on to teach at Norte Dame High School-Utica, NY. In 1989 he moved to Goose Creek and became a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church. He is survived by his daughter, Kathi Schmuck (Terry), son, Alan Pruitt (Becky), step-children, John Grzesiak, Jan Hessney and Lynn Lillis, 10 grandchildren, Christopher, Timothy and Matthew Bakies, Amy Deeds, Lindsay Schroyer and Megan Schmuck, Andrew, Austin, Brygit and Jeweliet Pruitt, and step-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his second wife, Josephine Grzesiak Pruitt and daughter, Gina Kay. The family will receive friends Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 10AM-11AM with a Funeral Service at 11AM with an entombment to follow with military honors at Carolina Memorial Park Funeral Home, 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 5, 2019