A. Rebecca Caughman
1945 - 2020
A. Rebecca Caughman Ravenel, SC - A. Rebecca "Becky" Caughman, 74, of Ravenel, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Saturday, August 15, 2020. Due to the health and concern for all during this time, all services will be private. Becky was born August 18, 1945 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Paul Marvin Cobb and Sue Fulton Cobb. She enjoyed sewing and made many beautiful things for friends and family. Becky was a member of Ravenel First Baptist Church. She is survived by her son, Joseph Caughman of Ravenel, SC, and her two brothers, Chuck Cobb (Liz) of Ravenel, SC, and Larry Cobb (Emma) of Mt. Pleasant, SC. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to Ravenel First Baptist Church, PO Box 129, Ravenel, SC 29470. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Pkwy, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
