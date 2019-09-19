Aaron Coles Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Aaron "Batman" Coles are invited to attend his Funeral Services on Saturday, September 21, 2019, 1:00 PM in Pasley's Mortuary Chapel, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. Rev. Yvonne S. Gregg, Officiating and Rev. Randolph Miller, Eulogist. Interment will follow in Bethlehem St. James United Methodist Church Cemetery, Johns Island, SC. Visitation will be held at the mortuary from 6-8pm Friday. Mr. Coles leaves to cherish his memories, his siblings, Ruthie Coles, Louise Hampton, Brenda Beall, Ida Smalls, Robert Coles (Beverly), Solomon Coles and Samuel Coles (Bridgette); uncle, Mr. Samuel Coles; aunts, Mrs. Cleo Coles and Mrs. Wilhelmina Coles; nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 20, 2019