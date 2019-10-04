Aaron Daniel Hughes GOOSE CREEK - Aaron Daniel Hughes, 42, of Goose Creek, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He was born on January 12, 1977 in Charleston, the son of Sarvis C. and Karen H. Hughes. He graduated from Summerville High School in 1996, where he played football under Coach John McKissick. He married Joanna Ward Hughes on October 3, 2004 in Charleston, and together they were members of Crossroads Community Church in Summerville. Aaron attended North Greenville University where he was a member of the Joyful Sound music ensemble. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting with family and friends, and was a fantastic cook. He was also a very talented builder in the construction industry. Aaron is survived by his loving wife Joanna and two sons; Bryceton and Nathan; two brothers, Chip Hughes (Stephanie), and Dale Hughes (Chasity); long time family friend Rev. Glenn Metts; mother-in-law Rebecca Inabinett, father-in-law Otis Ward, III (Ann), brother-in-law Otis Ward, IV (Jennifer); sister-in-law Rachel Ward; step-father-in-law John Oden; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Crossroads Community Church in Summerville (505 Gahagan Rd, Summerville, SC 29485), with the Rev. Glenn Metts and Dr. Ed West officiating. Memorials for the family can be made through https://www.go fundme.com/f/aaron-hughes-memorial. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 5, 2019