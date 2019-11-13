Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Abbie C. Ruddy. View Sign Service Information J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel 1494 Mathis Ferry Road Mount Pleasant , SC 29464 (843)-881-9293 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel 1494 Mathis Ferry Road Mount Pleasant , SC View Map Service 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel 1494 Mathis Ferry Road Mount Pleasant , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Abbie C. Ruddy MT. PLEASANT - Abbie C. Ruddy, 88, of Mt. Pleasant, widow of Frank W. Ruddy, Jr. passed away November 4, 2019 after a short illness. Abbie was born on April 3, 1931 to the late Benjamin and Mary Horton Copeland in Kershaw, SC. After graduating from Kershaw High School, Abbie moved to Charleston and worked at S. C. Electric & Gas Company. She married Frank W. Ruddy, Jr. and lived in Baltimore, MD for a short period. After returning to Mt. Pleasant, Abbie worked at West End and Coburg Dairies for 28 years. She retired from Coburg in 2000 and began working at Walmart as a greeter. She loved her job meeting and greeting customers. Abbie retired from Walmart and made many lasting friendships with customers as well as with associates. She was a member of Seacoast Church. Abbie is survived by three sons, Keith (Bobie) of Mt. Pleasant; Kenneth (Linda) of Newnan, GA; Robert (Cynthia) of Mt. Pleasant. Abbie was preceded in death by her son Frank W. Ruddy III. She is survived by grandchildren Amy (Oliver) Humphries, Austin (Laura) Ruddy, and Arlyn Ruddy, all of Charleston; Richard (Katie) Ruddy, Santa Barbara, CA; and Taylor and Lauren Ruddy, Mt. Pleasant. Abbie is survived by four great-grandchildren, Sophie Anne Humphries, Eloise Kay Humphries, John Fuller Ruddy, and Presley Ann Ruddy. She is also survived by former daughters-in-law, Barbara Burnet and Jenny Ruddy. Abbie is survived by a brother Marshall Copeland, Charlotte, NC; sisters-in-law June Ryan, Charleston, and Barbara J. Copeland, Florence; three nephews; two nieces; and a number of cousins including E. C. Hendrix, Charleston. She was preceded in death by her brothers Joe Copeland, Florence, and Charles Copeland, Newnan, GA. Her funeral service will be held on November 16, 2019 at 2 PM at the J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Rd, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00-2:00 PM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Seacoast Church, 750 Long Point Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464 or to a . Visit our guestbook at



Abbie C. Ruddy MT. PLEASANT - Abbie C. Ruddy, 88, of Mt. Pleasant, widow of Frank W. Ruddy, Jr. passed away November 4, 2019 after a short illness. Abbie was born on April 3, 1931 to the late Benjamin and Mary Horton Copeland in Kershaw, SC. After graduating from Kershaw High School, Abbie moved to Charleston and worked at S. C. Electric & Gas Company. She married Frank W. Ruddy, Jr. and lived in Baltimore, MD for a short period. After returning to Mt. Pleasant, Abbie worked at West End and Coburg Dairies for 28 years. She retired from Coburg in 2000 and began working at Walmart as a greeter. She loved her job meeting and greeting customers. Abbie retired from Walmart and made many lasting friendships with customers as well as with associates. She was a member of Seacoast Church. Abbie is survived by three sons, Keith (Bobie) of Mt. Pleasant; Kenneth (Linda) of Newnan, GA; Robert (Cynthia) of Mt. Pleasant. Abbie was preceded in death by her son Frank W. Ruddy III. She is survived by grandchildren Amy (Oliver) Humphries, Austin (Laura) Ruddy, and Arlyn Ruddy, all of Charleston; Richard (Katie) Ruddy, Santa Barbara, CA; and Taylor and Lauren Ruddy, Mt. Pleasant. Abbie is survived by four great-grandchildren, Sophie Anne Humphries, Eloise Kay Humphries, John Fuller Ruddy, and Presley Ann Ruddy. She is also survived by former daughters-in-law, Barbara Burnet and Jenny Ruddy. Abbie is survived by a brother Marshall Copeland, Charlotte, NC; sisters-in-law June Ryan, Charleston, and Barbara J. Copeland, Florence; three nephews; two nieces; and a number of cousins including E. C. Hendrix, Charleston. She was preceded in death by her brothers Joe Copeland, Florence, and Charles Copeland, Newnan, GA. Her funeral service will be held on November 16, 2019 at 2 PM at the J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Rd, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00-2:00 PM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Seacoast Church, 750 Long Point Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464 or to a . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close