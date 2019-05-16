Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Resources
More Obituaries for Abbie Meggett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Abbie Meggett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Abbie Meggett Obituary
Abbie Meggett Edisto Island - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Abbie Dean Meggett are invited to attend her Home-Going Celebration 11:00 AM, Monday, May 20, 2019 at Allen AME Church, 8060 Botany Bay Road, Edisto Island, SC. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the mortuary; the Order of the Eastern Star Final Rites will be conducted at 6:00 PM. Interment - Allen AME Church Cemetery, Edisto Island, SC. Mrs. Meggett leaves to cherish her memories: her children, Mitchell Meggett, Jr. (Mary), Olivia Reid, Ronald Meggett (Zavieria), Marvin Meggett (Katie), Stacia Talib (Bandele), Carol Fludd (Alven), and Calvin Meggett (Carolyn); and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mitchell Meggett, Sr.; and children, Lawrence Meggett (Leisa), Alma Meggett (late Rev. Mitchell), Louise Meggett, and Joan Meggett. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Murray's Mortuary
Download Now