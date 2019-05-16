|
Abbie Meggett Edisto Island - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Abbie Dean Meggett are invited to attend her Home-Going Celebration 11:00 AM, Monday, May 20, 2019 at Allen AME Church, 8060 Botany Bay Road, Edisto Island, SC. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the mortuary; the Order of the Eastern Star Final Rites will be conducted at 6:00 PM. Interment - Allen AME Church Cemetery, Edisto Island, SC. Mrs. Meggett leaves to cherish her memories: her children, Mitchell Meggett, Jr. (Mary), Olivia Reid, Ronald Meggett (Zavieria), Marvin Meggett (Katie), Stacia Talib (Bandele), Carol Fludd (Alven), and Calvin Meggett (Carolyn); and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mitchell Meggett, Sr.; and children, Lawrence Meggett (Leisa), Alma Meggett (late Rev. Mitchell), Louise Meggett, and Joan Meggett.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 17, 2019