Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Abdul Swalhah
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Abdul "Tony" Swalhah

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Abdul "Tony" Swalhah Obituary
Abdul "Tony" Swalhah Mt. Pleasant - Abdul "Tony" Swalhah, 59, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, husband of Dawn Swalhah, and father of Zachary, Christopher and Matthew, died January 15, 2020. He was born April 1, 1960 in Jordan and received a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Tennessee. Tony was vice president with I2 International Development. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 12:00p.m. at Seacoast Church-Mt. Pleasant, 750 Long Point Road, followed by his funeral service at 1:00p.m. The burial will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2:00p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Seacoast Church, 750 Long Point Road, Mt. Pleasant 29464. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Mt. Pleasant Chapel. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Abdul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -