|
|
Abdul "Tony" Swalhah Mt. Pleasant - Abdul "Tony" Swalhah, 59, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, husband of Dawn Swalhah, and father of Zachary, Christopher and Matthew, died January 15, 2020. He was born April 1, 1960 in Jordan and received a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Tennessee. Tony was vice president with I2 International Development. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 12:00p.m. at Seacoast Church-Mt. Pleasant, 750 Long Point Road, followed by his funeral service at 1:00p.m. The burial will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2:00p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Seacoast Church, 750 Long Point Road, Mt. Pleasant 29464. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Mt. Pleasant Chapel. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 17, 2020