|
|
Iman Abdur Rahman Farrakhan PHILADELPHIA, PA - Imam Abdur Rahman Farrakhan, 76, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania transitioned into eternal life of Friday, April 17, 2020. Abdur, formerly known as Henry Chisolm, Jr., of 47 Harris Street, Charleston, South Carolina was the son of the late Henry Chisolm, Sr. and Eartha Lee Boston Chisolm. He retired as the President/Chief Executive Office or Oceanhill Brownsville Tenants Association where he diligently served for over twenty-five years. Imam Farrakhan also served as the Imam of Masjid Al-Jamiyah, located at 547 Howard Ave., Brooklyn, New York and was a Chaplain for the New York State Department of Corrections. He enjoyed listening to Jazz music, everything about sports, traveling and spending quality time with his family. He is survived by his loving wife Khalilah Farrakhan; his five sons: Richard Farrakhan, Sr., Abdur-Rahman Farrakhan, Jr., Musa Farrakhan, Abu-Bakr Farrakhan and Tiaquan Skinner; his six daughters: Fatima Farrakhan, Zakiyyah Farrakhan, Halima Farrakhan-Morel, Cassandra Nunn, Teena Brownlee and Aradah Evelyn Farrakhan; twelve grandsons, sixteen granddaughters, one great-grandson and one great-granddaughter; his four sisters: Mary Simmons, Celestine Herbert (Arthur), Gwendolyn Bienvenu and Blondell Robinson (Ronnie); one brother, Lawrence Chisolm; a host of nephews nieces, many cousins, friends and one especially devoted praying friend, Abdul Hassan. There will be a private graveside service and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 22, 2020