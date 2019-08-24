|
|
Abe Clark, Jr. Charleston - Abe Joseph Clark, Jr., 88, husband of Rita Padgett Clark, entered into eternal rest on Friday, August 23, 2019. The family will receive friends between 11:00 AM and 12:00 PM Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Pinecrest Baptist Church, 1285 Ashley Hall Road, Charleston. His Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 Noon. Burial will follow at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Rd, Charleston. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Abe was born December 7, 1930, in Charleston, SC. He went to Murray Vocational High School, served 6 years in the Air Force and was a Korean War Veteran. Abe was employed for over 30 years with the Federal Government at the Navy Yard Charleston, NAVFAC, Navy Hospital and was a Deacon at Pinecrest Baptist Church. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports, going on trips with Rita, watching the Braves and serving at his church. Abe is survived by his wife of 62 years, Rita Padgett Clark; sons: Abe Joseph Clark, III (wife Angela Lesesne) and Gary Alan Clark (wife Tracy); grandchildren: Larsen Spinelli, Kristin Clark, Sarah Beth Clark, Brooke Nix, Nathan Clark, and 5 great-grandchildren. Abe will be dearly missed by family and friends. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 25, 2019