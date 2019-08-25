|
Abe Clark, Jr. Charleston - Abe Joseph Clark, Jr., 88, husband of Rita Padgett Clark, entered into eternal rest on Friday, August 23, 2019. The family will receive friends between 11:00 AM and 12:00 PM Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Pinecrest Baptist Church, 1285 Ashley Hall Road, Charleston. His Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 Noon. Burial will follow at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Rd, Charleston. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 26, 2019