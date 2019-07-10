In Loving Memory Of ABRAHAM B. BROWN JR. October 3, 1944 ~ July 11, 2017 I really don't know where to start because when you died it left me with a broken heart. The love shared and the love you gave will forever remain with us never to depart. God knew you were hurting, tired and worn so this is the reason I felt he called you home. A voice we loved is stilled; a place is vacant in our home, which never can be filled. Some may think you will be forgotten. Though on earth you are no more, but in memory you'll be with us as you always were before. Greatly missed by your wife Evelyn, children Tamara, Toriano, Abraham III, Grands, Great-Grand, Family and Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 11, 2019