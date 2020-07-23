1/1
Abraham Charles Polite Jr.
{ "" }
Abraham Charles Polite, Jr. GREENVILLE, SC - Abraham Charles Polite, Jr., age 72, of 210 Memminger Street, Greenville, South Carolina, died Monday, July 13, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 12, 1948 in Charleston, South Carolina, a son of the late Abraham Charles Polite, Sr., and Lois Mae Polite, and the husband of the late Deborah Polite. He was educated in the public schools of Charleston County. He was employed as a custodian, assisting local painters. He later assisted various painter in the Charleston area while driving for Sanders Construction Company in Charleston, South Carolina, and later as a maintenance employee at the College of Charleston. He leaves to cherish many fond memories, one son, Renesco Abraham (Felicia) Polite; four grandchildren, Kevin, Kaylin, Leah, Rachel and Samson; two brothers, Larry Polite and Anthony Polite; seven sisters, Delores Polite-Dowling, Carolyn (Marshall) Jenkins, Jeanette Polite, Evelyn Polite, Gail Polite, Cheryl Polite-White and Gloria (Ed) Jenkins. A host of other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 24, 2020
Thank God for the great memories of simpler times when we were all one big neighborhood family. Those were the days!
You all are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Green Family of Rose Lane
Sheila
Friend
