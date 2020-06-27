Abraham George Wright Jr.
Abraham George Wright, Jr. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Abraham George Wright, Jr. are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 6:00 PM, Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Alfred Williams Community Life Center, 4441 Durant Avenue, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Monday from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the center. A private burial with Military Honors will take place at the Florence National Cemetery, Florence, SC. Mr. Wright is survived by his children, Kimberly, Shaun, and Christian; four grandchildren, Kamryn, Christian Jr., Olivia, and Tristian; siblings, Joseph, Lawrence and Patricia; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, we ask that everyone please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston



Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
