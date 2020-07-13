1/1
Abraham Washington
Abraham Washington Mt. Pleasant - Mr. Abraham Washington, 74, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 11, 2020; Residence: 1575 Boston Grill Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466. Mr. Washington is the husband of Mrs. Minnie Louise Washington; son of the late Ms. Dorothy Coakley and Mr. Jerry Washington; father of Mr. Anthony Nelson and Ms. Mona "Dot" Washington; and the brother of Ms. Ester Washington. Mr. Washington was a retired Foreman for Mt. Pleasant Water & Sewer. Condolences may be sent to the family of www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arangements will be annonunced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429, (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home - Awendaw
4129 N Highway 17
Awendaw, SC 29429
(843) 881-4920
