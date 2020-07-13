Abraham Washington Mt. Pleasant - Mr. Abraham Washington, 74, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 11, 2020; Residence: 1575 Boston Grill Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466. Mr. Washington is the husband of Mrs. Minnie Louise Washington; son of the late Ms. Dorothy Coakley and Mr. Jerry Washington; father of Mr. Anthony Nelson and Ms. Mona "Dot" Washington; and the brother of Ms. Ester Washington. Mr. Washington was a retired Foreman for Mt. Pleasant Water & Sewer. Condolences may be sent to the family of www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
