Abram Goodwine RIDGEVILLE, SC - With regret, we inform you that Mr. Abram Goodwine of Ridgeville, SC entered into eternal rest on Sunday, August 9, 2020 He is the beloved husband of Mrs. Eleanora Haynes Goodwine; beloved father of Samuel Haynes, Ridgeville, SC, Jacqueline Pringle (Roosevelt) of Summerville, SC, Tracy Haynes of Summerville, SC, Christopher Haynes, Sr (Melinda) of Ladson,SC, Stacey Jenkins (Bruce) of Ridgeville, SC, and Lavonia Goodwine of Summerville, SC and the lates Katherine Hicks, and Allen Goodwine; survived by 5 brothers and 5 sisters.
