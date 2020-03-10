|
A.C. Mitchum N. Charleston - A.C. Mitchum, 89, of North Charleston, SC, a retired electrical maintenance technician with NAVFAC, and a former North Charleston City Councilman, died Sunday morning, March 8, 2020, at his residence.His funeral will be 2:00 PM Thursday afternoon, March 12, 2020, in the CHAPEL OF DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER. Interment will follow in the Berea United Methodist Church Cemetery, Bethera. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:30 PM until the hour of service on Thursday. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the North Charleston United Methodist Church, 1125 E. Montague Avenue, #211, North Charleston, SC 29405. Mr. Mitchum was born October 26, 1930, in Bethera, SC, a son of Lemuel H. Mitchum and Eula Mitchum Mitchum. He was a member of the North Charleston United Methodist Church, Berkeley Lodge #269 AFM, the Republicans Club, and the Elks Lodge. He loved golfing and watching his children and grandchildren play sports, and he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mr. Mitchum was also a former electrical maintenance technician for Rockwell International and General Electric, both in Charleston, and General Dynamics in San Diego, CA. Surviving are his wife, Ann DuPree Mitchum; a daughter, Barbara Wren and her husband, Chris, of North Charleston; a son, Dr. Mark Chandler Mitchum and his wife, Sandie, of Cary, NC; two sisters, Jean King of North Charleston, and Shirley Hood of Macedonia; two brothers, Marvin Mitchum of Bethera, and Bobby Mitchum of Cordesville; and three grandchildren, Madison T. Wren of North Charleston, Preston C. Mitchum of Japan, and Matthew R. Mitchum of Carey, NC.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 11, 2020