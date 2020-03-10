Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Inc. - Moncks Corner
300 West Main Street
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
843-761-8027
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
12:30 PM
Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Inc. - Moncks Corner
300 West Main Street
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Inc. - Moncks Corner
300 West Main Street
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Berea United Methodist Church Cemetery
Bethera, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for A.C. Mitchum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

A.C. Mitchum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
A.C. Mitchum Obituary
A.C. Mitchum N. Charleston - A.C. Mitchum, 89, of North Charleston, SC, a retired electrical maintenance technician with NAVFAC, and a former North Charleston City Councilman, died Sunday morning, March 8, 2020, at his residence.His funeral will be 2:00 PM Thursday afternoon, March 12, 2020, in the CHAPEL OF DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER. Interment will follow in the Berea United Methodist Church Cemetery, Bethera. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:30 PM until the hour of service on Thursday. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the North Charleston United Methodist Church, 1125 E. Montague Avenue, #211, North Charleston, SC 29405. Mr. Mitchum was born October 26, 1930, in Bethera, SC, a son of Lemuel H. Mitchum and Eula Mitchum Mitchum. He was a member of the North Charleston United Methodist Church, Berkeley Lodge #269 AFM, the Republicans Club, and the Elks Lodge. He loved golfing and watching his children and grandchildren play sports, and he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mr. Mitchum was also a former electrical maintenance technician for Rockwell International and General Electric, both in Charleston, and General Dynamics in San Diego, CA. Surviving are his wife, Ann DuPree Mitchum; a daughter, Barbara Wren and her husband, Chris, of North Charleston; a son, Dr. Mark Chandler Mitchum and his wife, Sandie, of Cary, NC; two sisters, Jean King of North Charleston, and Shirley Hood of Macedonia; two brothers, Marvin Mitchum of Bethera, and Bobby Mitchum of Cordesville; and three grandchildren, Madison T. Wren of North Charleston, Preston C. Mitchum of Japan, and Matthew R. Mitchum of Carey, NC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of A.C.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -