Ada "Beth" Elizabeth Carter Meggett, SC - Ada "Beth" Elizabeth Carter, 66, of Meggett, wife of Darryl William Carter, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 with her family at the Medical University of South Carolina. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, Jun 29, 2020 from 4 o'clock to 6 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 6 o'clock. Burial will be private. The family requests that everyone please wear a facial covering and please maintain social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to James Island Presbyterian Church, 1632 Fort Johnson Rd., Charleston, SC 29412. Beth was born on June 15, 1954 in Bamberg, SC, daughter of the late John Edwin, Sr. and Betty Tant Bell. She graduated from James Island High School. She was an employee of the Camden County, GA School district and 4-H Program. Beth enjoyed going to the beach and shelling. She also enjoyed working in the yard and fishing. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and YaYa. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Survivors, in addition to her husband, Darryl of 41 years are: three daughters; Kathryn "Katy" Adele-Carter Lanter (Malcolm) of Charleston, Loni Elizabeth Carter of Charleston, and Holly Michelle Carter-Leifheit (Paul) of Charleston; three grandchildren: Annabelle Marie Leifheit, Austin Jeffrey Lanter, and Mason William Leifheit; three siblings; John Edwin Bell, Jr. (Candy) of Goose Creek, Mark Bell of Charleston, and Sally Bell Donegan of Charleston; sister-in-law; Donna Bell of Charleston; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by brother, Robert "Dan" Daniel Bell. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.