Ada Howell Charleston - Ada Mae Hicks Howell died May 12, 2020. A private burial will be held at Beaufort National Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Ada was born in Monroe, LA, on August 30, 1936. She lived in Charleston, SC, for the past 46 years, and was the Director of Admissions at Johnson & Wales University for 14 years. In addition to being a devoted military wife, Ada was a member of the Red Hat Society. She is predeceased by her husband, CDR Robert L. Howell. She is survived by a daughter, Alicia H. Moss and her husband, Dean T. Moss; a son, Rodney L. Howell; and her loving dogs, Bella and Minnie Mae. No flowers please. Memorial donations may be made to Pet Helpers, 1447 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
