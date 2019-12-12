|
Ada Seabrook Rast Charleston - Ada Seabrook Rast, 98, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Henry Jeremiah Rast, Jr., entered into eternal rest Thursday, December 12, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 in Johns Island Presbyterian Church, 2550 Bohicket Road at 3:00 p.m. A reception will be held in the church fellowship hall following of the service. Interment will follow Johns Island Presbyterian Churchyard. A reception will be held in the church fellowship hall following the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Ada was born October 18, 1921 and raised on Johns Island, South Carolina, daughter of the late John Lewis Seabrook and Ethel Guilds Seabrook. She graduated from St. John's High School and Columbia College in Columbia, SC where she was Miss Columbia College. She was a lifelong member of Johns Island Presbyterian Church where she was active member of the Women's Circle and was very involved in Sea Island Republican Women's Party as well as accomplished bridge player. Ada was also very involved in the Rast Restaurant with her husband Henry and son Tuffy. After leaving Johns Island, she moved to The Oaks Retirement Village in Orangeburg where she lived until moving back to her beloved lowcountry in June 2016. She dedicated her life to being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law, aunt and friend. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Debbie Rast (Tuffy) of Walterboro, SC; four grandchildren, Robin Heidt Heine (John), Camille Rast; the late John Henry Rast (Rosie); Michael Herold (Yvonne); seven great-grandchildren, Philip, Mackenzie, Alaina, Gwen, Johnna, Jackson, and Mason; countless nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Henry J. Rast, III "Tuffy", John Lewis; grandson, John Henry Rast and her seven brothers, John, Sam, Whitemarsh (Mash), Lewis, Joe, DeWitt and David Seabrook. The family would like to acknowledge Brookdale Senior Living for their unwavering love and support and care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Johns Island Presbyterian Church, 2550 Bohicket Road, Johns Island, SC, 29455.
