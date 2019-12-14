|
|
Ada Seabrook Rast Charleston - The Funeral Service for Ada Seabrook Rast will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 in Johns Island Presbyterian Church, 2550 Bohicket Road at 3:00 p.m. A reception will be held in the church fellowship hall following the service. Interment will follow Johns Island Presbyterian Churchyard. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to John's Island Presbyterian Church, 2550 Bohicket Road, Johns Island, SC, 29455. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 15, 2019