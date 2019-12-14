Home

J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Johns Island Presbyterian Church
2550 Bohicket Road
Johns Island, SC
Visitation
Following Services
John's Island Presbyterian Church, Fellowship Hall
2550 Bohicket Road
Ada Seabrook Rast


1921 - 2019
Ada Seabrook Rast Obituary
Ada Seabrook Rast Charleston - The Funeral Service for Ada Seabrook Rast will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 in Johns Island Presbyterian Church, 2550 Bohicket Road at 3:00 p.m. A reception will be held in the church fellowship hall following the service. Interment will follow Johns Island Presbyterian Churchyard. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to John's Island Presbyterian Church, 2550 Bohicket Road, Johns Island, SC, 29455. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 15, 2019
