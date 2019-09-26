|
Ada Virginia Barnhart Hartmann Summerville - Ada Virginia Barnhart Hartmann, 91, of Summerville, SC, widow of Howard Roy Hartmann, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children and grandchildren Wednesday, September 25th, 2019. Memorial Service will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Parks Funeral Home Chapel in Summerville, SC at 3:00 pm. Visitation will be Sunday at Parks Funeral Home from 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm. Burial will be held in Mt. Nebo Church of Christ Barnhart Cemetary and Hartmann Cemetery on Hartmann Hill, West Virginia at a later date. Roy and Ada's ashes will be spread together with both of their families. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the SC Chapter 901 South Pine Street, lower level, Spartanburg, SC, 29302 and The 887 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mt Pleasant, SC, 29464. Ada was born April 7th 1928 in Friendly, WV, a daughter of John Delbert Barnhart and Nellie Maud Landy Barnhart. She was one of seven children growing up on their family farm. Ada graduated from St Marys High School in St Marys, WV. Mom and dad were married January 21, 1951 in Paden City, WV and moved to Morgantown, WV while dad completed his Forestry degree at WVU. Ada attended Secretarial/Business School and became a secretary that would one day place her as the Humanities Division Secretary for Baptist College (CSU) for seventeen years. Mom and dad moved to Summerville, SC in April 1957 and established their roots here and lived in their only home here for sixty years. One of their retirement goals was to visit all fifty states, which they accomplished several times over. The entire family traveled together to Hawaii in 2010 to see the goal of the 50th state they visited. Both were devoutly faithful Christians and were happily married for 67 years. Ada was famous for her peanut butter pies, blonde brownies, and potato salad. She loved working in her yard and tending to her flowers, especially her azaleas. She could work circles around all of us. Mom had the most contagious smile and brought happiness to everyone she ever met. We called her the "GiggleBox". Survivors include her, daughters, Joye H. Sott (Mike) of Summerville, SC, and Pam Bullard (Ray) of Florence, SC; son, Gary Hartmann(Gay) of Summerville, SC; four grandchildren Sarah Virginia Tapp of Charleston SC, Abigail Hartmann Carli (Rob) of Charleston, SC, Nancy Catherine Hartmann of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Brandon Michael Sott (Morgan) of Summerville, SC; one great-grandson Robert Hartmann Carli. Numerous nieces and nephews; brother in law Clyde Hartmann (Ruth Ann) of TN; sisters-in-law Joyce Mitchell Barnhart of St. Mary's WV and Ruth Hartmann Wells of Parkersburg, WV; she is predeceased by Walter Barnhart (Alice), Marie Edna Barnhart, Elizabeth Barnhart Miller (Paul) Mabel Barnhart Powell (Joe), Sybil Barnhart Barkes (Eugene), and Ernest D. Barnhart. The family would like to thank Magnolias Assisted Living entire staff with taking such wonderful care of our precious mother. Special thanks to Nurses Ashley and Ashley, Michelle, Penny, Kim, Laurie and so many others. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home Inc. 130 West First North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 27, 2019