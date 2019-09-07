Addie Prevatte Blanton Hanahan - Addie Prevatte Blanton, 90, of Hanahan passed away, Monday, September 2, 2019 at home with family at her side. She was born to the late John Furman and Marie Scott Prevatte on December 10, 1928 in Kingstree, SC. She was a graduate of Kingstree High School and retired from Belk Northwoods. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafts and square dancing. Her greatest enjoyments was time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Affectionately know as "Granny" by all, she was always ready to help friends or family. She is survived by daughters, Katie (Gary) West, of Altamonte Spgs., FL, Linda (Marion, deceased) Mason and Tina Brooks of Hanahan. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Michael West and Tamara (Rob) Dempster, Scott, Shannon and Jarrett Mason and Allie Brooks and Megan (Kevin) Hinson and four great-grandchildren, Preston Mason, JJ Mason, Tyler and Karter Hinson and sister Bernice Prevatte McElveen of Lynchburg and many nieces and nephews. Addie was preceded in death by her grandson, Ethan Tyler Brooks and siblings, Essie Prevatte Frierson, John Furman Prevatte, Jr., Florence LeRoy Prevatte Moore, Montague Jacob Prevatte and Edwin Earl Prevatte. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 9, 2019 for one hour starting at 12:00 pm (noon) with a funeral service following at 1:00 pm at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406, Carolina Memorial Funeral Home and Park, (843) 797-2222. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 8, 2019