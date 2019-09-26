Adele LaRoche Swan REDMOND, WA - Adele LaRoche Swan, actress, home- maker and matriarch, died on September 10, 2019 at the age of 95. Born in Charleston, SC to John Julius LaRoche and Virginia Marguerite Tupper LaRoche, she attended drama school in New York City. After the Second World War, she married the late Wilson B. Swan and moved to Texas. She spent the last years of her life in Redmond, WA. Adele is survived by a brother, John Julius LaRoche, III; two children, W. Briscoe Swan, Jr. and Susan Swan Mix; three grandchildren, Jason Mix, Lucas Mix, and Bruce Swan; and three great-grandchildren, Jasper Mix, Aria Mix, and Heidi Swan. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 27, 2019