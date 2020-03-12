|
Adele Rivers Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Adele B. Rivers are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Monday, March 16, 2020 at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, 95 Cooper Street, Charleston, SC. Interment - Sunset Memorial Gardens, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Rivers is survived by her children, Minister Janet Williams, Tyrone Brown, Sherri Hadley-Greer, William Rivers and Chevelle Rivers; grandchildren, Keysha Williams-Tolliver (Ronald), Scipio Jason Williams (Nicole), Janequa Diamond Robertson (Elijawah), Jasmine Rivers, Donovan Rivers and London Bellinger; great-grandchildren, Semaj, Juwan and Nakil Tolliver, Charneal Murphy, Scimara and Nia Williams; great-grandchild, Harlow Wilson; sisters-in-law, Cynthia McNeil, Alice Washington and Lena Smalls; bestfriend of more than 60 years, Olease Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 13, 2020