Adeline Green Hampton, SC - Adeline Rivers Holland Green, 95, died peacefully October 31, 2019. She was born on October 6, 1924 in Hampton, SC, the daughter of Peter Henry Rivers and Daisy Belle Bowers Rivers. A graduate of Newberry College, she returned to Hampton, SC and worked for the United States Postal Service. While in Hampton, she married the late "Jimmie" Holland and enjoyed being an active member of the Hampton Baptist Church, teaching Sunday school and summer Bible school to its many children for many years. She is long remembered for her dedication to this service. Upon the death of her husband, she left Hampton to pursue her career with the USPS, serving as Postmistress in Turbeville, SC. While there, she met and married the late Herbert Green of Turbeville. After his death, she spent her years of retirement at The Oaks Retirement Community in Orangeburg, SC and later at Laurel Crest Retirement Community in Columbia, SC. Throughout these years she was lovingly cared for by her niece Susan Adeline Rivers Clamp and her husband Tom, as well as the nurses and staff of Laurel Crest. She is preceded in death also by her parents and her brothers and sisters, Peter Henry Rivers, Jr., Jacob Henry Rivers, Mabel Rivers Smith, Roscoe Rivers, and Kenneth Rivers. She is survived by her loving nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be Sunday afternoon at 4 PM at the Hampton Cemetery directed by Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home of Hampton. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Prisma Health Hospice, 1400 Pickens Street, Columbia, SC 29201; Laurel Crest, 100 Joseph Walker Drive, West Columbia, SC 29169 and the Hampton First Baptist Church, 305 Oak St E, Hampton, SC 29924. Visit our guestbook at



