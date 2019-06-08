Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adrian Lawrence "Larry" Rechichar Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Adrian Lawrence "Larry" Rechichar, Sr. MT. PLEASANT - Larry Rechichar of Mt. Pleasant, passed away in Marion, Ohio, on Sunday, May 19th following a lengthy illness. He was 84. Larry was born on July 21, 1934 in Ralph, Pennsylvania. He lived in Mt. Pleasant for over 30 years and was employed by both the Kroger company and BiLo supermarkets here as a meat cutter and merchandising manager. He is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Sylvia; his mother and father, and siblings Cyril J, Barbara Lazo, and Judy Weiss. He is survived by daughters Valerie (Tom) Kaiser of Marion, Ohio, Lauren (Brian) Wilt of Acworth, Georgia, and son Adrian Jr. (Marcia) of Charlotte, North Carolina. He is also survived by his grandchildren Matthew Kaiser of Hurricane, West Virginia, Julie (Jamal) Winfield of Acworth, Georgia, Jessica Wilt of Kirkland, Washington, Jenna Wilt of Canton, Georgia, and Natalie Rechichar of Davidson, North Carolina; great-grandchildren Zoey and Colton Winfield; brother Jerry of Mesa, Arizona, and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service for family will be held in the mausoleum chapel at Lafayette Memorial Park in Brier Hill, Pennsylvania at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 22, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to in Memphis, Tennessee. Visit our guestbook at



