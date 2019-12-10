|
Adrina Monique German-Glover MT. PLEASANT - Adrina Monique German- Glover, 33, of Mount Pleasant entered into eternal rest on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Ms. German-Glover is Survived by her children, Christian Glover, Ariel Glover, Azariah Glover and Abigail Glover; parents, Mrs. Elizabeth German-Bonneau and Franklin Myers; siblings, Mrs. Chlorissa German- Wright (Marvin), Justin German and Damontai German; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will be receiving friends at: 1110 Crystal Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC. Arrangements Entrusted To DIVINITY MORTUARY LLC. 924 S Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. www.divinitymortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 11, 2019