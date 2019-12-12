|
Adrina Monique German-Glover MT. PLEASANT - Adrina Monique German-Glover entered into eternal rest on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. Adrina was born September 4, 1986 to Franklin Myers and Elizabeth Ann (Derrick) German Bonneau. Adrina is survived by her children: Christian Glover, Ariel Glover, Azariah Glover and Abigail Glover; her parents, sister Chlorissa (Marvin) German Wright; brothers Justin and DaMontai German, Franklin Myers, Jr., her brother, Javon Pelzer preceded her in death, aunts; Catherine (John) Dingle, Sarah (Leroy) Graddick, Letha Mae German-Brown, JoAnn (Leroy) Brown, and Sandra Heyward; Shirley (Richard) Washington, uncles; Franklin (Georgette) German, William German, Norman Myers, and Antonio (Quanda) Myers, and a host of family friends. Viewing for Adrina will be Friday, December 13, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at Deliverance Tabernacle, 2762 Hamlin Beach Road, Mount Pleasant, SC. Home-going Services will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Greater Goodwill AME Church, 2818 Hwy 17 North, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466. Interment will follow at Oceanview Cemetery in Mount Pleasant, SC. Professional Arrangements Entrusted To DIVINITY MORTUARY LLC, 924 S Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner, SC 29461 843-899-1800. www.divinitymortuary.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 13, 2019