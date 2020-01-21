Home

J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc. Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
Agnes McKenzie Tiller


1924 - 2020
Agnes McKenzie Tiller Obituary
Agnes McKenzie Tiller Washington, GA - Agnes McKenzie Tiller, 95, of Washington, Georgia, widow of Ira Quincy Tiller entered into eternal rest Monday, January 20, 2020. Her Funeral Service will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service in the Downtown Chapel. Interment, Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Agnes was born August 4, 1924 in Berkeley County, SC daughter of the late George Hector McKenzie and Belle Williamson McKenzie. She was a retired Stenographer with the Charleston County Health Department and a Charter Member of James Island Baptist Church. Agnes is survived by her son, Ira Quincy Tiller, Jr. (Anna) of Washington; two grandsons: Ira Quincy Tiller III of Kennesaw, GA and Johnathan Keith Tiller of Warner Robbins, GA; and seven great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to James Island Baptist Church 2023 Wappoo Drive, James Island, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 22, 2020
