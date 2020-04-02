|
|
Agnes Smiley Goose Creek - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Agnes M. Smiley those of her daughter; Mrs. Allison (Forest) Pinn; those of her grandchildren; Shambria Pinn; and Davonti Moody are invited to attend her Graveside Services to be held on Saturday, April 04, 2020, 1 PM at the Cherry Hill Cemetery, Ladson, South Carolina. There will be an informal visitation on Friday, April 03, 2020, 6PM-8PM at The Low Country Mortuary. Friends may leave memorial messages for the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary, 1852 E. Montague Avenue, North Charleston, South Carolina 29405. Telephone: (8430554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 3, 2020