Aimar E. White


1934 - 2020
Aimar E. White CONWAY, SC - Aimar E. White, 86, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Compass Rehab. in Conway. He was born February 14, 1934 in Shulerville, SC, a son of the late Arthur Frank White and Sue D. White. He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Mary Ann White; a son, Jeff White; siblings, Andy White, Ray White, Livonia White, Joyce Durgan and Sue Green. After serving two years in US Marine Corps, MSgt White joined the U.S. Air Force, where he served as a Recruiter for eight years. He traveled the world, faithfully serving his country for 26 years, before retiring at Charleston Air Force Base. Fishing, oystering, shrimping and gardening were some of the things he enjoyed. In his younger days, Mr. White enjoyed boxing. He was a member of South Conway FWB Church. He was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather, great-great grandfather, brother and friend to everyone. Mr. White is survived by his son, Dennis A. White (Shiela) of Conway; Brother Dan White of Hanahan, SC ten grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; seventeen great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and many other family and friends who will miss him. The family will receive friends from 1pm until 1:45 pm Thursday, March 12, 2020 prior to the service at Watson Funeral Services. Funeral Services will be held 2pm Thursday March 12, 2020 at Watson Funeral Services Chapel with Rev. Allen Goodman officiating. Burial will follow at Westside Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com. Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 11, 2020
