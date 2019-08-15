|
Ainsley Lloyd Perkins Summerville - Ainsley Lloyd Perkins, 75, of Summerville, South Carolina, passed away August 14, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Capt. Bruce Kerr Lloyd and Jane Johnstone Lloyd on July 12, 1944 in Dubois, Pennsylvania. Ainsley graduated from St. Mary's Academy in 1962, and received a BA in Elementary Education from Lock Haven State College in 1966. Ainsley was married to B Raymond Perkins Jr. in 1966. They celebrated their fifty third wedding anniversary in January. Ainsley is survived by two children: Melissa Grossman (Matt) and Karen Radcliffe (Jack) and a brother, Dr. Bruce Kerr Lloyd and a sister, Carol Lloyd Fagnan. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Jackson B Woodward Radcliffe, Abigail Lloyd Grossman and Isabella Webster Grossman. Ainsley was a wife, mother, Nanny and educator. Each one of her roles was accomplished with great love and compassion. She was a first grade teacher for over 30 years. Twenty seven of the years were spent at Summerville Elementary School. While at SES, she built lasting relationships with students and colleagues. The visitation will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. The funeral will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Bethany United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Icahn School of Medicine MPN Research Program. They can be sent to Ronald Hoffman, MD, Mount Sinai Hospital, One Gustave L Levy Place, Box 1079, New York New York, 10029. The donation would assist in finding a cure for Myelofibrosis. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 16, 2019